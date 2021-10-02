Police claim leads in Sikh hakeem’s murder case

PESHAWAR: Senior police officials on Friday said they were working on the case of a Sikh hakeem Sardar Satnam Singh, who was murdered in his clinic on Thursday.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari and Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan on Friday visited the elders of Sikh community at Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh at Mohallah Jogan Shah in Dabgari locality and assured them that the killers would be arrested soon.

The two senior police officers visited the crime scene and directed the investigators to work out the case as soon as possible.

“We are working on it. We have a few angles and some leads. It is premature to say as to who was behind it,” IGP Moazzam Jah Ansari told The News.

The IGP said working out the case was a challenge for the police force. He directed the investigators to spare no effort to arrest the killer or bust the gang behind it.

An official said the team of investigators was yet to meet the family members of the deceased as they were in mourning. He added this could provide some leads to work out the case.

Unidentified attackers shot dead Satnam Singh at his dawakhana (clinic) near the Charsadda stand. Police officials said they had collected empties and other evidence from the spot.

Satnam Singh was a popular Hakeem in the city and ran his dawakhana on Charsadda Road. He was also the president of the Tehrkeek Tajdeed-e-Tibb Peshawar chapter.

Reports said the attackers shot him four times before escaping from the spot.

The Sikh community and people from all walks of life condemned the murder and demanded the early arrest of the perpetrators.

A few other Sikh community members were killed in different attacks in Peshawar and other districts in recent years. The last incident took place in January last year when a Sikh youth from Shangla Parvinder Singh was shot dead in Mardan and later his body was thrown in Peshawar.

Police later worked out the case and arrested his fiancée. The investigators said she had hired a target killer to kill Parvinder as she did not want to marry him.

Another Sikh Charanjeet Singh was shot dead in Scheme Chowk on Kohat Road in 2018.

In April 2016, a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Suran Singh was killed in Buner.