SCCI urges govt to reverse raise in POL prices

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here on Friday rejected the frequent increase in the prices of petroleum and asked the government to withdraw the decision.

Talking to different delegations of traders after assuming charge of his office here at the chamber, SCCI President Hasnain Khurshid said the increase in the prices of commodities, Liquefied Petroleum Gas, electricity and natural gas tariffs would prove detrimental to the country’s economy.

He warned that the business community would be forced into a protest if the decision on POL prices increase wasn’t taken back forthwith.

The SCCI chief said the government had made another increase of Rs4 petrol per litre, which was unacceptable and stood rejected.

He feared that the frequent increases in the prices of petroleum products, electricity and gas would aggravate the situation.

Hasnain Khurshid said petrol, electricity and gas are the major utilities, which are raw materials for industrial production and other means. “If the price escalation trend continued that could increase the cost of industrial productivity and eventually it would have trickle-down effects on the business community and people from different walks of life, including poor people,” he explained.

The SCCI chief said the excessive increase in the PoL prices and persistent depreciation of the Pak rupee against the dollar would bring a new wave of inflation in the country that would affect industrial growth and may lead to the closure of industries along with mass-scale unemployment.

He asked the government to announce a special fiscal relief package for Covid-19-hit small traders and industries instead of focusing on anti-business policies and actions.

Hasnain Khurshid called for consistency in the economic policies for creating a sustainable business environment conducive to economic and trade activities.