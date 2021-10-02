Twin cities log 4 more deaths, 139 cases

Rawalpindi : As many as four more deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 were reported from the region in the last 24 hours including one from Islamabad Capital Territory and three from Rawalpindi district from where no death had been reported due to the illness in the previous five days.

Meanwhile, another 139 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the region in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 141,031 of which a total of 2095 patients have lost their lives.

The positivity rate of COVID-19 in the Rawalpindi district, however, has once again jumped to 2.9 per cent in the last 24 hours as out of 1,411 tests conducted for COVID-19, 41 patients have been confirmed positive.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Friday reveals that a total of 1,171 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 924 lives from the federal capital.

According to details, another 40 patients belonging to the Rawalpindi district have been tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 35,515 of which 33,783 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was 561 on Friday of which 45 patients were hospitalized in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 516.

On the other hand, confirmation of 99 new cases from ICT in the last 24 hours took the tally to 105,516. To date, a total of 102,293 patients have recovered from the illness in the federal capital while the number of active cases of the disease from ICT got to 2,299 on Friday.