Celebrating German Unity Day

Islamabad : Germany is celebrating the 31th anniversary of German reunification on Sunday. This year is very special for both Pakistan and Germany as we commemorate the 70th anniversary of cordial diplomatic ties, says a message from the embassy of Germany.
Due to the pandemic, the German missions in Pakistan must sadly once again refrain from the usual German national day festivities. Instead, the German Embassy Islamabad and the German Consulate General in Karachi decided to go online at 6:30 pm on the Embassy’s Facebook page and YouTube channel for a digital celebration with very special guests. Everyone is cordially invited to join the event!
The ambassador of Germany, Bernhard Schlagheck says, “Naturally, we regret that we cannot celebrate in person with all our friends and partners here in Islamabad. However, we are making the best of it by offering everyone a glimpse into what we at the German missions are up to on a day-to-day basis. Do join us - there will be some great music, too!”
The German Consul General in Karachi, Holger Ziegeler, adds “Having been posted to Karachi for a year already, I am still amazed by all the warmness and hospitality extended to me and my family by the wonderful people of Sindh. We wanted to give something back by hosting this virtual event where we showcase some of the many fields where Germany and Pakistan work together to amazing effect.”
