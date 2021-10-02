Staff association meets IIU vice president

Islamabad: University Staff Welfare Association (USWA) of International Islamic University (IIU) representatives met IIU Vice President Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jummani, says a press release.

Representatives of the USWA and the vice president discussed the matters of staff and university interest in a friendly environment.

Both the sides addressed the grievances and assured to respect each other’s mandate for the betterment of the university functioning.

The USWA expressed mutual trust with the IIU management and resolved to maintain mutual cooperation with the high-ups in functioning of the university. The vice president, Prof. Dr. Nabi Bux Jummani, assured the USWA that time for the DPC will be made in the coming days and work towards regularisation will also start shortly.

The USWA representatives thanked the vice president and said that they hope that the IIU high-ups will give their demands sympathetic consideration.