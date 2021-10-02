Over 40m children reached with polio drops in third drive

Islamabad: The third nationwide polio vaccination campaign reached more than 40 million under five-year-old children with lifesaving vaccine. Children also received Vitamin A capsule during the campaign.

A total of 335,387 frontline polio workers along with other team members worked in collaboration to ensure vaccination of children, including those living in hard-to-reach areas.

“The programme has made significant gains with not a single case being reported for eight months, giving us a unique opportunity to achieve polio eradication,” said Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI). “Thanks to the federal and provincial government leadership, frontline workers, and all sections of the society for playing an instrumental role in vaccinating children during the campaign. However, we need to re-double our efforts to ensure that every child is safe from this vaccine-preventable disease,” Dr. Baig added.

The polio programme is optimistic about controlling polio despite the complex challenges. Recent epidemiological data indicates a declining trend of polio cases and decreased detection of viruses in sewage samples signify that the programme is on track.

In 2021, the programme has completed three high-quality national campaigns, reaching more than 40 million under-five year old children with lifesaving vaccines in each round. The programme also implemented several Supplementary Immunisation Campaigns.