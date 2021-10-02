 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

Islamabad
APP
October 02, 2021

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce annual results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II, 2021 on Monday.

The results announcement ceremony will be held in the Auditorium Hall of Federal Board of Islamabad. Secretary Federal Education will be the special guest on the occasion.

More From Islamabad

More From Latest