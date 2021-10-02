FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

Islamabad: Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) will announce annual results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II, 2021 on Monday.
The results announcement ceremony will be held in the Auditorium Hall of Federal Board of Islamabad. Secretary Federal Education will be the special guest on the occasion.
Islamabad : Parliamentarians have pledged their support for the enactment of mandatory food fortification legislation...
Rawalpindi : As many as four more deaths due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 were reported from the region in the...
Islamabad : SSP , Islamabad Atta ur Rehman has said that the police have arrested five accused involved in the killing...
Islamabad : Officials from the US Embassy in Islamabad visited Innovation and Commercialisation Directorate at the...
Islamabad : Germany is celebrating the 31th anniversary of German reunification on Sunday. This year is very special...
Islamabad : The Pakistan Islamic Medical Association has demanded that pre-medical students’ grievances with...