 
Saturday October 02, 2021
Women cricketers' camp postponed

Sports
October 02, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has postponed the women’s training camp due to the unavailability of some of the players.

According to the PCB, some of the players were unavailable for the camp. The new dates of the camp will be announced later.

This training camp was supposed to prepare for ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier, penciled in from 21 November to 5 December in Zimbabwe.

