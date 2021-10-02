Juniors training camp from October 15

LAHORE: Preparations are being carried out by PHF for participation in Junior World Cup, PHF secretary Asif Bajwa said here at a press conference.

From October 15, the National Junior Hockey Training Camp will be held in Karachi for the final preparation of the Junior World Cup which will continue till the final formation of the team,” he said.

“The PHF is fully focused on players training and ,” he added.

He said that the PHF received two emails from FIH on September 23. The first e-mail confirmed the event and venue of the event, while the second e-mail stated that September 24 was the deadline for India visa applications.

“India claims to have sent an e-mail on September 18, which the PHF did not receive. However, 90% of visa applications have been completed,” said Bajwa.

On the Indian e-mail claim, he said, he immediately informed the CEO of the Asian Hockey Federation, Tayyab Ikram, about the situation and also spoke to the President of the International Hockey Federation, Narendra Batra. He said that the Indian Hockey Federation was not ready to take responsibility.