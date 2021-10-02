Wildcard entrant Hamza outsmarts second seed Sajjad

KARACHI: Wild card entrant Hamza Akbar outsmarted second seed Muhammad Sajjad while unseeded Shah Khan overpowered fifth seed Muhammad Ahsan Javaid on the opening day of the NBP 46th National Snooker Championship 2021 whose preliminary rounds got under way here at the NBP Sports Complex in Clifton on Friday.

The other six seeded cueists, Muhammad Asif, Shahid Aftab, Muhammad Bilal, Mubashir Raza, Muhammad Naseem Akhtar and Babar Masih, got off to winning start, however.

Top seeded Asif began his campaign on a most impressive note as he fired a break of 106 in the very first frame against Abdul Sattar, the other wild card entrant in the competition. Sattar fought back gallantly but Asif brought all his expertise into play to run away with the decisive seventh frame.

The other three centurions on the first day of the 11-day event were Adil Khan (116), Ahsan Ramzan (109), Muhammad Ijaz (106) and Muhammad Imran Qamar (105).

The 56 participating cueists in preliminary have been divided in eight groups. The top two cueists from each group will advance to the knockout rounds, starting with pre-quarter-finals. The event, delayed by more than six months due to successive waves of Covid-19, will conclude on October 11.

Results: Hamza Akbar (Pjb) bt Muhammad Sajjad (NBP) 4-3 (32-85, 42-56, 56-14, 73-23, 24-50, 62-28, 94-0); Saifullah (Pjb) bt Zubair Tahir (Pjb) 4-1 (72-55, 17-63, 67-52, 63-40, 71-15); Adil Khan (Bal) bt Muhammad Iftikhar (Sindh) 4-1 (64-40, 117-1, 22-73, 55-32, 67-30); Muhammad Asif (NBP) bt Abdul Sattar (Sindh) 4-3 (106-0, 25-72, 70-23, 70-72, 69-24, 10-66, 52-40); Muhammad Shahzad (Pjb) bt Rambail Gul (KP) 4-3 (80-19, 49-24, 48-62, 68-9, 50-58, 50-76, 69-50); Awaisullah (Pjb) bt Munawar Khaliq (Isb) 4-0 (59-15, 78-19, 76-42, 82-40); Muhammad Bilal (Pjb) bt Ahmad Shah (Bal) 4-0 (56-28, 43-40, 78-0, 59-9); Shaikh Mudassir (Pjb) bt Nadeem Gul (Pjb) 4-3 (65-47, 89-4, 9-62, 2-89, 46-80, 67-14, 77-19); Abdul Javed (Isb) bt Muhammad Imran (KP) 4-1 (47-42, 43-52, 94-18, 67-11, 51-42); Shahid Aftab (Pjb) bt Hammad Hassan Shaikh (Pjb) 4-0 (54-33, 71-19, 67-33, 62-15); Ahsan Ramzan (Pjb) bt Aftab Baig (Bal) 4-0 (69-29, 113-2, 69-41, 66-1); Farrukh Usman (Sindh) bt Aamir Sohail (KP) 4-1 (63-1, 51-31, 43-63, 70-16, 78-21); Mubashir Raza (Pjb) bt Muhammad Taufiq Johri (Sindh) 4-1 (9-78, 49-16, 58-25, 92-32, 57-44); Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir (Sindh) bt Bahadur Khan (Bal) 4-1 (29-75, 69-12, 77-32, 52-40, 110-0); Umair Haider (Pjb) bt Saad Khan (KP) 4-2 (60-26, 71-16, 30-69, 86-9, 1-95, 61-30); Shah Khan (KP) bt Muhammad Ahsan Javaid (Pjb) 4-1 (22-75, 65-52, 63-43, 68-21, 71-63); Muhammad Ijaz (Pjb) bt Umar Memon (Sindh) 4-0 (58-51, 96-61, 69-43, 106-25); Muhammad Imran Qamar (Pjb) bt Hiskail Bilal (Bal) 4-0 (74-7, 67-11, 114-6, 100-0).