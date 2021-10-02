Southern Punjab succumb to fifth straight defeat in T20 Cup

RAWALPINDI: ATF Southern Punjab were pushed to the brink as Balochistan handed them their fifth straight defeat in the National T20 Cup here at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

Set a 175-run target, Balochistan coasted home in 18.4 overs for the loss of two wickets. Openers Abdul Wahid Bangalzai and Abdullah Shafique added 84 runs. Abdullah’s 44 included five fours and one six, the right-hander faced 28 balls.

Another loss and Southern Punjab will be out of the event. Abdul Wahid posted the second T20 half-century of his young career, the right-hander had scored a fifty against the same side in their earlier clash that Balochistan had won by seven wickets. Abdul Wahid’s 50 came off 42 balls and the right-hander hit seven exquisite fours before he was dismissed lbw by Aamer Yamin.

Haris Sohail remained undefeated on 47 off 35 balls. The left-hander hit six fours in his innings. Haris finished the match in the company of Sohail Akhtar who remained not out on 16, the two added 41 runs for the unfinished third-wicket stand.

Aamer and Umar Khan took a wicket apiece for Southern Punjab. This was Balochistan’s second victory in the tournament.

Earlier, Balochistan won the toss and opted to bowl. Southern Punjab lost their first three wickets with only 28 runs on the board. Sohaib Maqsood who handed over the captaincy reins to Aamer top-scored for his side with 54 off 34 balls. Sohaib added 71 runs for the fourth-wicket with Hassan Khan. This was Sohaib’s second successive fifty plus score in the tournament.

Hassan who scored 28 off 22 fell to Umaid Asif who dismissed Sohaib in the same over. Southern Punjab lost their third wicket for the addition of a mere four runs as Azam Khan (2) was dismissed lbw by Haris Sohail.

Aamer scored a quickfire 25 off 12 balls while Khushdil Shah contributed 25 off 22 while tail-enders Umar (12) and Naseem Shah (11) not out helped Southern Punjab reach 174-9. Junaid Khan took 3-29 while Umaid who also took two catches in the field including a splendid diving effort to dismiss Aamer, grabbed 3-30.

Earlier Thursday evening, GFS Sindh suffered their first defeat in the tournament as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Set a 151-run target, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed the chase in 17.4 overs with six wickets left. Opener Fakhar Zaman led the charge for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a typically aggressive 49 off 32 balls. The left-hander hit pacer Mohammad Hasnain for three sixes and a four in the second over the innings as Hasnain conceded 28 runs.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa batters didn’t let the early loss of their prolific captain Mohammad Rizwan affect the chase as Sahibzada Farhan, Adil Amin and Musadiq Ahmed took the side past the target.

Farhan scored 45 off 30 balls with the help of three fours and as many sixes. The right-hander added 58 runs for the third-wicket with Adil who scored 26 off 19 balls.

Rumman Raees, Anwar Ali, Danish Aziz and Zahid Mahmood took a wicket each. This was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s third win in four matches, Sindh too have three wins from four games.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa opted to bowl after winning the toss. Sharjeel Khan hit three fours in the opening over of the match bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. The left-hander was however pegged back by the bowlers and was eventually dismissed by Arshad Iqbal for 25.

Sindh lost Shan Masood (13) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) in one Asif Afridi over to crash to 41 for three (7.3 overs).

Khurram Manzoor and Saud Shakeel did the repair work by adding 56 for the fourth-wicket. The left-handed Saud was dismissed for 32 by Imran Khan Snr who then got rid of Danish Aziz the next ball.

Imran narrowly failed to take a hat-trick as Shaheen spilled a difficult chance in the slips with Anwar Ali the batter. Anwar hit a last ball six off Muhammad Wasim Jnr as Sindh finished with what looked like an under par score midway. Asif took two wickets for 20 runs while Imran returned figures of 2 for 24 of his quota.

Scores in brief: Balochistan beat ATF Southern Punjab by eight wickets: ATF Southern Punjab 174-9, 20 overs (Sohaib Maqsood 54, Hassan Khan 28, Aamer Yamin 25, Khushdil Shah 25; Junaid Khan 3-29, Umaid Asif 3-30). Balochistan 176-2, 18.4 overs (Abdul Wahid Bangalzai 50, Haris Sohail 47 not out, Abdullah Shafique 44; Aamer Yamin 1-28).

Player of the match: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat GFS Sindh by six wickets: GFS Sindh 150-7, 20 overs (Khurram Manzoor 54, Saud Shakeel 32; Asif Afridi 2-20, Imran Khan Snr 2-24). Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 156-4, 17.4 overs (Fakhar Zaman 49, Sahibzada Farhan 45; Rumman Raees 1-10, Anwar Ali 1-11). Player of the match: Fakhar Zaman.