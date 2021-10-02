Ramiz urges associations to spot talent at school level

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja Friday stressed on the officials of the First Boards of the six cricket associations to identify the talented players from clubs and schools and help them make a name for themselves at a bigger stage.

Ramiz was talking to heads and chief executives of the six cricket associations’ first boards during a lengthy four-hour meeting in Lahore.

‘The News’ has learnt that Ramiz stressed the need to identify the talent at school level.

“Try to pick the talent as early as possible for the benefit of Pakistan cricket’s future. You could find talent in a club team that lost the match or failed to move to the next stage. It is not necessary that only a member of the winning team will have that potential. We need to spot cricketing talent as early as possible,” Raja told officials of the First Boards.

He also emphasized on the cricket activities throughout the year, rather for a few months.

“It is responsibility of the provincial associations to generate activities around the year rather restricting these to a few months. School and club cricket hold the key for Pakistan's future and all the associations will have to work in this regard.”

Ramiz was also planning to meet club cricketers, officials of each provincial association in the coming days.

“I have asked the concerned officials to arrange such a meeting where every club member would be free to give suggestions and talk about the measures which he thinks would be beneficial for cricket.”

The PCB chairman also urged the officials of the First Boards to discourage non-cricketers for cricket jobs.

“Instead form a group of former cricketers of the area and establish a committee in an advisory capacity. Their advices and suggestions should be given weightage. At the same time discourage non-cricketers who have already messed up the things.”

The PCB chairman also empowered the First Boards members with full authority.

“You are powerful enough to run cricket activities in your respective areas. We need activities and results and you have every authority to help Pakistan cricket achieve that goal.”

In yet another virtual meeting with the coaches of all the six associations, Ramiz expressed his displeasure over the ongoing brand of cricket, urging the coaches to change their strategy by adopting the modern brand of the game.

“I cannot go with the ongoing brand of cricket. The coaches will have to come up with different strategies that may produce aggression as well as a professional look in the players.”

Ramiz also emphasized on the cricketers to know the purpose of their job and that is to impart the knowledge and technique to players.