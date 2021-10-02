Abandoning hope

It seems that it is futile to hope for any relief for Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pensioners. People at the helm of affairs know that these old and frail people cannot agitate on the streets like young doctors, lawyers and others or bear the brunt of baton charges and other brutalities of the law enforcement agencies. Rather, one can only advise that everyone be content with whatever meager amount they get as pension (Rs8500). One need not envy those in government services and other services who get hefty sums as pension and get a raise in every budgetary announcement. There is also no need to mention that the minimum wage fixed by the government is Rs25000 per month. It seems that EOBI pensioners are nowhere in the list of priorities of the government, and they should now accept it as fait accompli.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi