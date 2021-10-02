Not a drop

Residents of Gwadar have no water. The water being brought by tankers from Miran dam costs Rs2000 per tanker but even then, the poor cannot afford it. Also, this water is unclean and causes lots of diseases,
The government of Balochistan should not neglect the problems of people and should ensure clean water supply without any delays.
Asim Khalid
Nasirabadi
