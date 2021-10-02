The kingmaker

TikTok has improved the lives of many Pakistani content creators. Due to the app’s popularity in Pakistan, many brands are now promoting their products on it.

Many creators from rural areas have now become stars. They have worked on how to present their talent creatively to attract a larger audience. They are finally getting the limelight they deserved. Since brands go where their target audience is, lower and middle-class content creators can now earn big and get exposure to trends. It is unfortunate that even though the platform has reached one billion active users globally and Southeast Asia is one of the biggest markets for TikTok, TikTokers in Pakistan are still waiting for the ban to be lifted.

Siraj Muneer Soomro

Karachi