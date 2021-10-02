American hustle

In May, the Pakistani rupee was trading at just over Rs150 to a dollar. Since then it has depreciated rapidly, and is now trading at over Rs170. The depreciation of the rupee by almost Rs20 in the short period of four months has increased the foreign debt and liabilities burden by a whopping Rs2.9 trillion. This is also causing a rise in inflation, the full impact of which is yet to come.

The policies the government has been making to appease the IMF are damaging the economy. It may be a coincidence that with the negotiations for the sixth review of the IMF’s stalled $6 billion package due to commence on October 8, the US is coercing Pakistan to allow its forces access to an air corridor to keep an eye on Afghanistan. There is also talk of sanctions on Pakistan in the US Senate to build up the pressure. Unfortunately, the prime minister appears to be totally in the dark about the grim economic situation and what the people want. Instead of taking more loans, the government should focus on making the country self-reliant, as promised.

Shoaib A Majeed

Karachi