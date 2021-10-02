Self-care needed

It is an unfortunate reality that Pakistan’s weak economy does not give it the liberty and fiscal space to indulge in assuming the role of a major player in regional strategic politics. While it may be a populist move to claim any role in recent changes in Afghanistan, or to harp on the victory or defeat of those involved in the war, it will not serve Pakistan’s long or short-term national interests. It is the economy that national security and state sovereignty hinge on. Until such time that we achieve economic progress, we need to refrain from the policies that we have been pursuing for decades and deescalate political animosities within our country.

While we hope for peace in Afghanistan, Pakistan must let the Afghans decide their own fate and focus on its own people. This pendulum-like swing from one extreme to another, where a former dictator surrendered our sovereignty to an extent that it surprised even the American administration, to the stance of our present government assuming unto itself the role of being seen as a major advocate of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan, is a role which can have adverse impact on our economy. The government should focus on protecting Pakistan’s borders from its enemies.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore