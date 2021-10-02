Thinking students

Ever since the dark days of General Ziaul Haq – when a ban was imposed on student unions – students have found it challenging to voice their concerns about the problems they face in and out of educational institutions across Pakistan. These problems range from fee hikes and sexual harassment to hostel issues and transport facilities. Unfortunately, over the past few decades, student unions have been depicted as a source of unrest and even chaos on campus by successive governments. In reality, student unions can play a huge part, not only in peacefully putting forward the issues faced by students but bringing them to the notice of administrations and discussing them in a manner that can lead towards resolution. In the absence of such unions only this week we have seen protests staged by medical students preparing to sit their crucial MDCAT exam in cities across the country. On Wednesday, students in Islamabad, while raising their concerns about the exam, clashed with police which used batons to disperse them. A number of students were arrested. This is a familiar scene in our country.

And this is not the only case. Recently a reputed instruction in Karachi expelled a student for publicly highlighting an incident of alleged harassment on campus. This expulsion is certainly a gross overreaction from the administration. The charge against the student is that he did not use the ‘right channels’ that the institution expects its students to follow. This incident – and many other similar ones at numerous institutions – have exposed at least two ugly features of our educational administration, both at prestigious and not so prestigious education institutions in the country. First, it is becoming increasingly clear that there is rampant harassment on campuses. And second, university administrations – public or private – prefer to punish the whistleblower rather than encourage and protect the complainant. Those who speak up against harassment and expose any such misconduct deserve praise rather than punishment, under whatever pretext it comes. ‘Disciplinary decisions’ that lack merit lose their authority and promote even more frustration among the student community. Most such punitive measures make little sense and further aggravate the situation. Our society is already on the verge of fascist tendencies in which intolerance is increasing by the day.

It is the job of educational institutions to promote harmony and equality with students’ rights protected in all domains. For the past 40 years, our students have been taught to remain silent and not to raise questions. That is one reason student unions were banned. There is a need to revive these unions so that the ‘proper channel’ most institutions talk about actually comes into existence. And no channel can be proper unless it has representatives from different stakeholders, including students. Instead of being scared of those they teach, perhaps university faculties and management should rethink what exactly education means to them: grooming conformists or developing critical thinkers?