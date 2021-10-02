Bulgaria eyes Pakistan’s IT sector

ISLAMABAD: Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irena Gancheva on Friday underscored the significance of Pakistan’s strategic location as a gateway to Asian market, while showing special interest in IT sector from investment point of view.

“Bulgaria shares its border with Turkey, making it the first country of European Union in terms of its geographical location with respect to Asia and it can serve as a gateway to the European market for Pakistan’s products,” ambassador Gancheva said while talking to Fareena Mazhar, Secretary Board of Investment (BOI) at her office.

The ambassador said the food processing specifically yogurt and cheese manufacturing were Bulgaria’s areas of specialty and it would be a favorable sector to invest in Pakistan.

Secretary BOI informed the ambassador about regulatory reforms being introduced by the board to make business climate of Pakistan immensely investor-friendly.

“The Covid situation in Pakistan has been improving and the government has handled the pandemic efficiently, making it easy for foreign investors to visit and safely stay in Pakistan,” Fareena said.

Elaborating on priority areas of investment, she added that Pakistan government was encouraging investment in value-added textiles and food processing sector.