HBL, DIBPL, Eighteen ink accord

KARACHI: HBL and Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL) have joined hands as mandated Lead Advisors and Arrangers for Eighteen (Elite Estates Pvt. Limited), a luxury housing project in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, a statement said on Friday.

“The initiative is one of the largest syndicated finance projects in the real estate sector with a funding of Rs 7.5 billion by a banking consortium in Pakistan,” the statement said.

HBL and DIBPL are also acting as Agent and Investment Agent respectively. Other members of the consortium include Bank Alfalah, Bank of Punjab, Habib Metro Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, and Soneri Bank.

The agreements were signed by senior members of the consortium including Uzair Naveed Rabbani, Corporate Head North HBL, Aymen Ismail, CFO Eighteen and Junaid Ahmed, CEO DIBPL. Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO HBL was also present at the ceremony.