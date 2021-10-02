Gold rates up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market rose by Rs600 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs114,100 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price increased by Rs514 to Rs97,822.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $31 to $1,754 per ounce.

Silver rates stood unchanged at Rs1,400 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also remained the same at Rs1,200.27.

Local jewelers claimed that rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,500 per tola, compared with prices in the Dubai gold market.