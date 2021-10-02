Stocks flat as economic alarms, world rout weigh

KARACHI: Stocks on Friday ended flat as economic indicators continued to blink red, amid a rout in world equity markets , traders said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index ticked down by 27.90 points or 0.06 percent to close at 44,871.70 points, touching a session high of 45,002.34 and a low of 44,597.90 points.

Arif Habib Corp’s Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed lower on global equity selloff and investor concerns over high CPI (Consumer Price Indicator) inflation of 9 percent for September 2021.

Concerns over ongoing economic uncertainty amid weak rupee and over-leveraging dented the sentiment, he said.

KSE-30 Shares Index inched lower by 52.45 points or 0.30 percent to 17,608.16.

Traded shares decreased 105 million to 267.05 million from 372.43 million shares. The trading value fell to Rs9.02 billion from Rs13.75 billion. Market capital slightly rose to Rs7.808 trillion from Rs7.804 trillion. Out of 561 actives in the session, 368 moved up, 178, down, while 15 kept status quo.

Topline Securities in a post-market note said, lackluster activity was observed at the exchange, as the index traded between its intraday high of 104 points and intraday low of 300 points.

The major contribution to the index came from SEARL, NRL, ATRL, COLG, and KOHC, as they cumulatively contributed 366 points to the index, whereas AGIL, MUREB, HINOON, PAKT, and MCB lost value equivalent to 317 points.

Colgate PalmXB nailed best gains, up Rs92.88 to close at Rs2,299.99 per share, followed by Sapphire Tex that secured Rs51 to rise to Rs1,050 per share.

Nestle Pakistan led the laggards, losing Rs125.80 to close at Rs5,910 per share, followed by Sapphire Fiber that fell Rs59.76 to Rs740.24 per share.

Despite some gloomy economic scenarios in the country, there was good news that startup investment in the country had increased.

Khurram Schehzad, Chief Executive Officer Alpha Beta Core, research and analytical advisory platform, said during the first nine months of the year 2021 (January-September), Pakistan startups raised $305 million+ (1.5X last 6 years investments combined!)

The 3Q21 remained the all-time high quarter with $177 million, with August 2021 being a historic month making 67 percent of the entire 3Q21, and 39 percent of total 2021 to date, he added.

“Average deal sizes up to 5X to $5.9 million in 9M21 ($11.6 million in 3Q21) versuss $1.2 million in 2020, with foreign participation growing massive. Most funding is at the Seed stage in 3Q21.”

“Favourite sectors are Fintech, ECom and HealthTech (new entry), followed by logistics,” he said.

Schehzad expects the momentum to continue with a flush of liquidity, historic-low interest rates globally and Pakistan being a highly untapped market, with regulatory regime becoming accommodative.

TPL Corp Ltd was the volume leader with 15.30 million shares. It gained five paisas to close at Rs20.42 per share. The second most traded share was Byco Petroleum with 14.23 million shares and managed to add two paisas to reach Rs8.20 per share.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Hascol Petrol, Aisha Steel Mill, WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Ghani Global Holdings, K-Electric Ltd, TPL Properties, and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd. Futures contracts turnover remained flat at 110 million shares.