Rupee recovers

KARACHI: The rupee recovered on Friday from a record low hit the previous day after the central bank imposed 100 percent cash margin requirement on the import of 114 items in measures to curtail imports and support the depreciating rupee.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 170.48 to the dollar, 0.11 percent stronger than Thursday’s close of 170.66.

It gained 90 paisas to end higher at 172.60 per dollar in the open market.

“The rupee managed to recover some lost ground following the margin restriction put by the State Bank on import of some items,” said a foreign exchange dealer. “This move will help reduce dollar demand from importers and ease pressure on the rupee in the days to come.”

Dealers said the reports pertaining to provide oil on deferred payment to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia also improved sentiment on the local unit.

Domestic currency is likely to trade around the current levels. However, the future direction of the rupee will depend on the completion of the successful reviews on the International Monetary Fund’s $6 billion programme.

The negotiations with the IMF for sixth and seventh reviews of the extended fund facility and the Article IV consultations for borrowing $1 billion will begin on Monday.