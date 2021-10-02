Pakistan to sell shut steel mill early next year

KARACHI: The government is planning to sell Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) that have been shut since 2015 early next year after encouraging response from companies including Chinese and a Russian company, said its privatization minister.

The sale process has been revived after the government carved out the core business into a separate subsidiary which has no loans, employees and substantial liabilities, Muhammad Mian Soomro, Minister for Privatization said in an interview to Bloomberg.

Differences between the federal and provincial government, a major stumbling block in the past, have also been resolved. The land will be given in a lease as part of the transaction.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government is looking to sell closed and loss-making units that will help curb losses and raise revenue aimed at reviving a $6 billion loan program with the International Monetary Fund. The steel mills is among the largest loss making units that costs 17 billion rupees ($100 million) a year.

The final two years of the government’s five year tenure “are going to be very active” for privatization, Soomro said. “Privatization is important, thing is to keep losses low and bring in good management.”

The biggest transaction will be the sale of two LNG-fired power plants that generate about 1,230 megawatts each and valued at about $2 billion before the pandemic. The sale of the plants that are among the most efficient plants globally will be completed in the current fiscal year, said Zafar Sobani, a board member at the privatization commission. It also plans to sell power distribution companies, two state-owned specialized banks and heavy electrical complex.

The privatization drive has seen the sale of a hotel in August that was the nation’s fourth attempt, said Soomro.

The steel mills is the only fully integrated steel complex in Pakistan that accounts for a fifth of the nation’s production capacity. Its production capacity can be tripled to three million tons a year, according to Sobani.

The steel complex near the port in Karachi will need investment but it is still viable since there is a shortage of steel that’s imported into Pakistan, said Soomro, a career banker who has worked at Bank of America Corp. He led the roadshow for the steel mill that concluded last month.