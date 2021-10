SUKKUR: Torrential rains played havoc in interior Sindh on Thursday, badly affecting the fragile infrastructure of roads and electricity. Khairpur, Naushaharoferoz, Sukkur, Ranipur, Gambat, Nara and other parts of Sindh bore the brunt of heavy rain as low-lying areas of these towns were flooded due to poor drainage, snarling up traffic and stagnating stinking sewerage. The electricity supply was also suspended, leading to water supply disruption.