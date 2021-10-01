Husband stabs wife to death

SUKKUR: A young woman was stabbed to death by her spouse over a domestic dispute in village Rahim Palari near Dubai Farm, Jhimpir.

The woman, identified as Salma, was stabbed by her husband Ghulam Mustafa Palari and died before receiving any medical treatment. The police arrested the alleged killer and shifted the corpse to the Jhirk hospital for an autopsy. Amir Bux Kosho, SHO Jhimpir police station said that the incident occurred over a domestic issue and police have recovered the knife used in the murder.