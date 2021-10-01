‘53,000 children die of diarrhea, waterborne diseases every year’

SUKKUR: As many as 53,000 children below the age of five years die of diarrhea and waterborne diseases every year, revealed by United Nation International Children Education Fund in its report.

Briefing lawyers, journalists and representatives of the civil society in a training session held in Sukkur over sanitation and water issues, Executive Director Integrated Regional Support Program Pakistan Syed Shah Nasir said that UNICEF has revealed that 39,000 schools do not have latrine facility while 57 percent population of Sindh was struggling to have clean potable water.

Besides, 79 million people in Pakistan do not have access to a proper toilet and the worst affected segment of the society were poor households dwelling in rural areas, ED, IRSP said. He further stated that fecal waste was dumped either in open areas or into water bodies, which are used for crop irrigation.