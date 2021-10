BATKHELA: Unidentified armed men shot dead a man and his daughter in Khar area of Malakand district on Thursday.

The gunmen killed social worker, Sheeba Gul, and her father Karim Bakhsh and fled the scene. Later, the Levies personnel reached the area and shifted the bodies to a Batkhela Hospital. Local sources said the firing took place as a result of property dispute. The Malakand Levies registered a case against Inamullah and started investigations.