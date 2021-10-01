Saudi envoy meets Sajid Mir

LAHORE: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed bin Al-Maliki visited Jamiat Ahle Hadith office on Thursday and met party president Senator Sajid Mir and Hafiz Abdul Karim and other leaders.

The Saudi ambassador inaugurated the new office of Paigham Network. He also attended the unveiling ceremony of the Urdu translation of the sermons of Imam Kabah Dr Saud bin Ibrahim Al-Shuraim and visited the Qur'an Project.

Addressing on the occasion, the ambassador praised Paigham Network saying it has performed a great Dawah duty. Saudi Arabia encourages those who work to promote the Qur'an and Sunnah around the world, as it is the responsibility of the Ulema to spread the message of the religion.

Senator Sajid Mir said the stability of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan is the stability of the Islamic world. Hafiz Abdul Karim said that Saudi Arabia has helped Pakistan in every hour of need.

The ambassador was given commemorative shields on the occasion. The event was attended by Qari Sohaib Mir Mohammadi, Rana Shafiq Khan Pasroori, Chaudhry Ka Shaf Nawaz Randhawa, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, Hafiz Ibtisam Elahi Zaheer, Mutasim Elahi Zaheer, Dr Zaeemuddin Abid Lakhvi, Malik Zulqarnain Dogar, Maulana Abdul Basit Sheikhupuri and other guests.