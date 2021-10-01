US sanctions, fall of rupee: Rabbani wants foreign, finance ministers to take parliament into confidence

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani has demanded of the government that foreign and finance ministers, along with other relevant stakeholders, appear before the parliament to take it into confidence on the present situation and the steps being taken to forestall the sanctions proposed in the US senators bill and on fall of the rupee against the dollar.

“Given the fact that the IMF review on the bailout package is due and also, the fact that 22 US senators have moved a bill on Pakistan’s role in the Taliban offensive that led to the toppling of the US backed Afghan government, proposing sanctions but the government has failed to call a session of parliament to take both Houses into confidence,” he said while demanding the summoning of the joint sitting of parliament on the issues of Us senators bill on Pakistan’s role on Taliban offensive and fall of rupee against the dollar.

Former chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani said the government has failed to control this downward slide of the Rupee against the Dollar over a period of time. “This negative trend is likely to continue at least in the near future,” he said. He said as a consequence, the foreign currency loans have gone up as also will the import bill on petroleum products.

The former chairman Senate said that while this serious situation continues, various functionaries of the government are issuing contradictory statements. Senator Raza Rabbani said the finance minister on 23rd September, 2021 in a press conference stated that amongst others, one of the reasons for the increase in the price of dollar is that it is being smuggled across the border to Afghanistan.

He said the FBR through a press release dated 24th September, 2021 contradicted the statement of its minister by saying, “Categorically rebutted the unfounded, malicious in intent and misleading in content propaganda being advanced by some irresponsible elements that there was huge flight of dollars from Pakistan”