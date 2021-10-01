Shehbaz hurt after falling from stairs

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was injured after he slipped from stairs. Family sources said that Shehbaz slipped from the stairs and received injuries on his back. They said the family doctors checked him and advised him rest and physiotherapy.

PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that party President Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities due to an accidental injury. In a statement issued on Thursday, Marriyum said PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif had slipped and fell on the stairs while going to a press conference on Wednesday. “Thank God, he is safe from any major injury,” she said and confirmed that Shehbaz Sharif has suspended all political activities on the advice of his doctors.