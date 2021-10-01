Pakistan to re-apply for GSP Plus status

ISLAMABAD: Amid failure to fully utilise duty-free access on Pak made-ups under the GSP Plus because of lack of diversification, Islamabad will have to re-apply for securing the next phase of GSP status for 10 years by implementing a total of 32 conventions.

In a background briefing to a select group of reporters here at the European Union’s office in Islamabad on Thursday, top officials of diplomatic corps said the European Commission (EC) had concerns over number of crimes for extending the death penalty in Pakistan, forced disappearances, freedom of expression and torture meted out to journalists, minorities rights and rampant violations of labour rights.

The EC also expressed concerns over labour rights in export processing zones (EPZs) and special economic zones (SEZs) in accordance with ILO conventions. They were of the view that the EU Parliament passed a resolution in April 2021 asking for reviewing GSP Plus status for Pakistan. However, the EC did not suspend or cancel the existing GSP Plus status, but the existing arrangement would come to an end in 2023. However, the process of suspension or cancelation could trigger anytime if the EC found that Pakistan was not making progress on 27 agreed conventions of the UN. The official said that they were informing the Pakistani side about ground political realities emerging in different countries into the fold of EC where the right-wing political parties were campaigning that there was no need to extend such incentives for far-flung countries, and secondly the green parties were raising red flags about violations on human rights and environmental degradation.

The official said that Pakistan could continue getting GSP Plus status during the transition period in 2024 and 2025, but it was the right time now for making preparation to apply for the next phase of GSP Plus status starting from 2024 to 2033.

Pakistan will have to submit a workable plan along with a fresh application and it will be the most difficult plan for convincing the EU Parliament and EC for securing the next phase of GSP Plus incentives.

The official said that Pakistan’s exports to the 27-member bloc of the EU was witnessing some kind of recovery in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it was still short of reaching to the level of pre-COVID in 2019. The exports to EU stood at 3.1 billion euro in Jan-June period and it was expected that it might touch 6-billion-euro mark in next six months till December 2021. The official said the European Commission did not grant extension but it did not move ahead with suspension or cancellation of the existing GSP+ which was going to expire by end of 2023 after completing its 10-year tenure. However, the official explained that the suspension or cancellation could trigger anytime if it finds gaps and deficiencies in implementing 27 UN conventions that had already been ratified by Islamabad. They were of the view that the next monitoring report for gauging Pakistan’s performance on implementing the agreed 27 conventions would become due in February 2022 but so far EC experts could not visit Pakistan mainly due to COVID-related travel restrictions.

The official said that Pakistan could not fully utilise existing GSP Plus under which 66 percent tariff lines were enjoying duty-free market access. Only textile and larger companies benefited from GSP Plus, while lack of diversification of products became the major stumbling block to fully utilise the real potential of GSP status. When Pakistan had secured GSP Plus status in 2014 it was assessed that the exports to the EU might fetch 12 billion euros but it hovered around 6 billion euros per annum. Now the EU-Pakistan business forums were being arranged to convince Pakistani businessmen to diversify products by focusing on agriculture products, fruits, engineering goods, and SMEs sector.