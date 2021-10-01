ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) Thursday remarked that denial of liberty to a person was a serious act in the law; therefore, the courts should apply judicial mind with deep thought for reaching at a fair and proper conclusion.

An accused is always considered a ‘favourite child of the law’,” says a judgment, written by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi in a pre-arrest bail matter of an accused involved in a murder case.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the case. The judgment held that the scope of pre-arrest bail, indeed, had been stretched out further, which impliedly persuade the courts to decide such matters in a more liberal manner.

“Because basic law is bail, not jail,” the verdict held, adding otherwise, the liberty of a person is a precious right, which has been guaranteed by the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973.

“Such exercise should not be carried out in vacuum or in a flimsy or casual manner as that would defeat the ends of justice, because if the accused is ultimately acquitted at the trial then no reparation or compensation can be awarded to him for the long incarceration he had already suffered,” says the judgment. “We are conscious of the fact that the petitioner has assailed the instant petition seeking extraordinary relief of pre-arrest bail from this court in a murder case, which entails capital punishment.”

The judgment noted that the superior courts of the country were hesitant to extend the said relief in such-like cases and the same is exercised with due care and caution sparingly. “However, this court being the ultimate court of justice is supposed to do complete justice in the interest of safe administration of criminal justice, and whenever it feels that the case of the prosecution is based upon trump up charges or mala fides, it comes for the rescue of the innocent persons,” says the judgment.

Even otherwise, the court held that a duty is casts upon the courts of law to provide protection of law to the innocent persons against whom frivolous litigation has been lodged. The judgment further held that even none of the provisions of CrPC provide any remedy to be claimed by the petitioner for its compensation. In the instant case, this court cannot lose sight of the fact that the petitioner was cited as a prosecution witness while lodging the crime report with a role of facilitating the evacuation of the deceased to a hospital by calling Police Emergency Helpline ‘15’ and Rescue 1122.

The judgment held that apart from this, it is also an admitted fact that the prosecution kept mum for almost one year and it was on October 22, 2020 that one Masooma Bibi was introduced by the prosecution who made a statement under Section 161 CrPC claiming herself to be an eyewitness to the occurrence and levelled the allegation of causing two successive fire shots on the person of the deceased to the petitioner. The court converted the petition into an appeal, allowed it and set aside the impugned order.

The ad-interim pre-arrest bail granted to the petitioner by this court vide order dated June 15, 2021 is hereby confirmed.