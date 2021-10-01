ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the date for filing income tax returns to 15 days, says a circular. The returns for the tax year 2021 will now have to be filed by October 15. The deadline has been extended in view of the serious technical problems in the online return filing system (Iris).

The FBR spokesperson confirmed to The News Thursday night that over 1.8 million tax returns had been received till September 30. However, over 3 million filers could not be attracted for the current fiscal year, as they faced technical glitches in uploading returns.

There is a need to create awareness among the taxpayers but the FBR is also required to update its IT system because the bulk of filers always choke the whole system. The bureau has achieved 38.3 percent growth in revenue collection and collected Rs1,395 billion in the first quarter (July-Sept) of the current fiscal year against the set target of Rs1,211 billion, exceeding by Rs184 billion.

The net collection for September 2021 realized Rs535 billion representing an increase of 31.2 % over Rs408 billion collected in September 2020. These figures would further improve before the close of the day and after book adjustments have been taken into account.

On the other hand, gross collections increased from Rs1,059 billion during July-September, 2020 to Rs1,454 billion in the current financial year, showing an increase of 37.3%. The number of refunds disbursed was Rs59 billion during July-September, 2021 compared to Rs49 billion paid last year, reflecting an increase of 20.2%.

It is pertinent to mention that after collecting over 4.7 trillion and exceeding its assigned revenue targets set for the tax year 2020-21, the FBR has successfully maintained the momentum set in July 2021. Its tax collection posted historic high growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal year. During the first quarter, the FBR has far surpassed its revenue target by Rs186 billion.

According to the statement, the FBR is well on its way to achieving the assigned target of Rs5,829 billion for the year despite the daunting challenges, compelling constraints posed by the corona pandemic, and sporadic tax cuts announced by the government as relief and price stabilization measures.