US concedes to Pak role in success of Doha talks

WASHINGTON: During a recent US Senate Foreign Relations Committee proceedings, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken acknowledged the role of Pakistan to facilitate the success of the Doha peace process.

Secretary Blinken was quizzed on Pakistan’s role by Senator Chris Van Hollen and the former conceded that most of the pro-Taliban decisions Pakistan made were taken under American pressure as its interest laid in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan. This was a rare expression of acknowledgement of the role Pakistan has been playing in the Doha peace process and after the Taliban seized power on August 15.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken was grilled by Republican and Democrat lawmakers for the chaos following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan. While both Republicans and Democrats also targetedPakistan for its ‘assumed support’ to the Taliban during the war, Senator Chris Van Hollen nearly tore into Blinken’s testimony, including its negative focus on Pakistan. The Maryland Senator asked Blinken whether it was not a reality that most of the pro-Taliban decisions Pakistan made were under American pressure and that Pakistan’s interest rested in a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

Through his questioning, Senator Van Hollen managed to flush out the contradictions inherent in the Biden administration’s position on Afghanistan as well as the singling out of Pakistan. Regarding Trump administration’s negotiations with the Taliban, the senator asked the secretary of state if it was true that everybody had recognised there was no military solution to the conflict and there had to be a political solution.

He also asked Blinken, “Mr. Secretary, is it not a fact that the Trump administration asked the Pakistani government to release three top Taliban commanders including Mulla Baradar as part of that process?” To which the US top diplomat conceded, “It is correct.” Hollen then proceeded to ask that after the release of the senior Taliban commanders, Doha negotiations began without taking the Afghan government into the loop. He asked if it was also correct that the Taliban then pressured the Kabul government to release 5,000 Taliban fighters, most of whom are involved in attack on Kabul. Secretary Blinken agreed to all of this and Islamabad’s positive contribution at the US request.

The US Senator then asked if his assumption was also correct that the dialogue with the Taliban at Doha centred on US withdrawal from Afghanistan while underlining the fact that the Taliban were allowed to attack Afghan forces but not the US troops, and then US proceeded to negotiate the future of Afghanistan. Is that not the way it was set up when you walked in? Hollen asked who Secretary Blinken affirmed the understanding.

Hollen also sought the Secretary of State’s viewpoint that if Pakistan and other regional countries do not partner with NATO partners, on inclusive government in Afghanistan, providing access to Afghans by international humanitarian organisations bypassing Taliban, protection of girls, women and minorities and on denying al-Qaeda and other terrorists any base in Afghanistan for future attacks, “this will never work out and Blinken, agreed That is right.”

Hollen then suggested that a number of the regional countries, at least Pakistan, have an interest in preventing chaos and civil war in Afghanistan and the US must work with them to achieve the goal of a stable Afghanistan that protects the rights of its people.