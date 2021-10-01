Dengue cases register alarming rise in KP

PESHAWAR: The dengue cases have registered an unprecedented rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital.

“The parts of the provincial capital city are in the grip of the infectious disease,” said a doctor, adding, since most of the facilities have been closed in the public sector hospitals due to the corona pandemic, patients suffering from dengue fever are being taken to peripheries.

In Peshawar’s rural areas, he said, dengue fever patients were treated in hujras (male guesthouses) due to lack of space in the hospitals.

Besides other places in the city, the residents of Peshawar’s posh University Town have also been affected by dengue fever, where a large number of people tested positive.

They complained that despite the fact that they had been paying heavy taxes to the government, the government was yet to take note of their suffering.

“Almost each and every house is having dengue fever patients in the University Town and demanding the government to send teams for mosquito repellent spray in the area.

The government is yet to listen to us,” one of the University Town residents said.