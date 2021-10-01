Senior cops reshuffled in KP

PESHAWAR: A number of senior police officers were transferred and posted in the second phase of reshuffle on Thursday.
According to a notification, Haroonur Rashid was posted as senior superintendent of police, Operations, in place of Yasir Afridi, who is leaving for a mid-career management course.
Besides, Zaib Ullah Khan was posted as deputy commandant special security unit; Sajjad Khan as district police officer, Mansehra; Asif Bahader as DPO, Charsadda, and Shafi Ullah Gandapur as DPO Karak.
Meanwhile, Shahzada Umar Abbas, a senior police officer, has also been transferred to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab.
