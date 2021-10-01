Gang of bike lifters busted

ABBOTTABAD: The police busted an inter-provincial gang of motorcycle lifters and recovered as many as 31 stolen motorcycles, officials said on Thursday.
Addressing a Press conference at Police lines here, Additional Superintendent Police, Headquarters, Arif Javed said that the City Police Station had registered a first information report on September 26 about the lifting of a motorcycle.
And on the basis of CCTV footage, he said, one person was identified while lifting a motorcycle.
He added that the DPO constituted a special team, which, while using the latest technology and showing professionalism, managed to arrest all the gang members and recovered 31 motorcycles from different localities.
The arrested gang members include Shahzad, Shoaib and Usman. The additional SP said that a number of stolen cars have been recovered which would also be made public soon. Later, 10 motorcycles were handed over to the owners after due verification.
