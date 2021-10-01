Two officers, principal transferred after video goes viral

KHAR: Two officers of the district education department and the principal of a government girls high school were transferred after a video went viral on social media on Thursday.
It was learnt that District Education Officer Sherin Zada, Deputy District Education Officer Sher Nawab and Principal Government Girls High School Jamila Raza were transferred after the former visited the school.
The two male officers were seen in the video visiting the school and the girl students were sprinkling flowers on them. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms, where the users strongly criticised the offers for their visit to the girls school.
Some of the social media users even commented that it was against the Pakhtun culture male officers visited the girls’ school and demanded action against them.
A notification regarding the transfer of two officers and the principal has been issued accordingly.
Again, the notification about the transfer of officers and principal was well received by social media users but some suggest strict action them
ABBOTTABAD: Peshawar High Court Circuit Bench at Abbottabad has provided interim relief to Galiyat Tahafuz Movement ...
PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers gunned down a known hakeem belonging to the Sikh community here on Thursday.Sources...
PESHAWAR: The dengue cases have registered an unprecedented rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial...
PESHAWAR: Farmers and property owners belonging to various villages have complained that the orchards and agricultural...
PESHAWAR: A number of senior police officers were transferred and posted in the second phase of reshuffle on...
PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher Education and Information Kamran Bangash has said that Khyber...