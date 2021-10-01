Two officers, principal transferred after video goes viral

KHAR: Two officers of the district education department and the principal of a government girls high school were transferred after a video went viral on social media on Thursday.

It was learnt that District Education Officer Sherin Zada, Deputy District Education Officer Sher Nawab and Principal Government Girls High School Jamila Raza were transferred after the former visited the school.

The two male officers were seen in the video visiting the school and the girl students were sprinkling flowers on them. The video was widely circulated on social media platforms, where the users strongly criticised the offers for their visit to the girls school.

Some of the social media users even commented that it was against the Pakhtun culture male officers visited the girls’ school and demanded action against them.

A notification regarding the transfer of two officers and the principal has been issued accordingly.

Again, the notification about the transfer of officers and principal was well received by social media users but some suggest strict action them