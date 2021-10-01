Locking down courts: Lawyers observe strike to protest clerks’ ‘illegal’ action

BANNU: The lawyer fraternity boycotted the courts to protest the illegal action of clerks of locking down the courts at the Judicial Complex on Thursday.
Talking to media, District Bar Association president Noorzada Khan Wazir advocate, general secretary Amanullah Khan advocate, member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council Farooq Sokari advocate, High Court Bar Association, Bannu Bench, president Sardar Naeem advocate, general secretary Ikramullah advocate and others said that the clerks had taken the extreme step, which was not acceptable to lawyer fraternity.
They said that if action was not taken against the clerks for their illegal steps, they would hostage the judiciary the next day.
The High Court Bar Association, Bannu Bench, also announced support to the district bar and condemned the clerks for locking down the courts.
The DBA flayed the extreme step of closing down the courts and appealed to Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the issue. The lawyers also announced to boycott the courts today.
