WWB employees call off strike

PESHAWAR: The employees’ association of the Workers Welfare Board called off their protest after successful talks with the management of the board.

The board management assured the association that services of the employees would not be terminated and that all issues would be resolved legally.

The management said that reservations of the workers would be addressed and all the recommendations would be discussed in detail.

The office-bearers of the association told the management to appoint competent officers to resolve the issues facing the workers instead of creating more problems for them.