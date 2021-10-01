Event arranged to spread awareness among young scientists

PESHAWAR: The Regional Student Groups—RSG-Pakistan—arranged an annual symposium to communicate the significance of Computational Biology in Pakistan.

A press release said RSG-Pakistan is a group of diverse young researchers having multiple research and professional interests under the advisory committee of seasoned scientists who encourage efficient communication among the members and the populace to inspire a whole new generation of Computational Biologists and Bioinformaticians.

It hosted the symposium at the CECOS University of IT and Emerging Sciences.

The purpose was to constitute a network among different national and international scientists to bring about the advent of Computational Biology/Bioinformatics in Pakistan.

Precision Medicine Lab (PML) specializes in cancer-genomics and is situated at Rehman Medical Institute.

A total of 50 participants and scientists attended the event. They spoke about the advances in science, presented research work and took part in poster competitions.

The modern computational techniques have made it feasible to conduct high quality research in a low resource setting, they added.

“We start computations in our mind to try to understand the simplest of tasks to solve more complex problems”, said a speaker, Dr Johar Ali.

He said by breaking down the problem in to its individual questions and then designing computational models by utilizing machine learning and coding languages like python is an efficient way to solve modern research problems that can minimize the practical hassle and errors during hands-on lab work.

Organisers said the RSG-Pakistan Symposium 2021 was the first large-scale computational event hosted by a student group in Peshawar that spread awareness among young scientists to pursue these disciplines. One of the main objectives of RSG-Pakistan is to focus on the combination of wet-lab (lab work) and dry-lab (computational work) research to represent in a creative term the group coined “moist-lab”.