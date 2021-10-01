One dies of COVID-19, 157 cases from twin cities

Islamabad : As many as 157 new patients were tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while the virus claimed one life from the region, from ICT.

It is important that no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last five days though as many as 1,168 patients belonging to the district had already lost their lives while the number of COVID-19 death so far reported from ICT reached 923.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that the positivity rate of the infection in the federal capital has been recorded as 3.2 per cent and in Rawalpindi, it has turned out to be 1.69 per cent showing the fourth wave of the outbreak has started losing intensity in the region.

The total number of patients so far reported from the twin cities has reached 140,892 of which 2,091 have lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 130 new patients have been tested positive from ICT taking the tally to 105,417 of which 102,206 patients have recovered while the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 2,288 on Thursday.