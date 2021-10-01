Number of dengue fever cases on the rise

Islamabad : The number of dengue fever cases being reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi is registering a tremendous increase as in the last 24 hours, another 132 patients have been confirmed positive for the infection taking the tally to 543 from the region.

The majority of patients have so far been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where confirmation of 94 cases in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 369 while as many as 38 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi taking the tally to 174. According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, of 94 patients reported from ICT in the last 24 hours, 54 are residents of rural areas in the federal capital while 40 patients have been reported from urban areas.

It is important that to date, a total of 232 confirmed dengue fever patients have been reported from rural areas and 137 from urban areas of the federal capital.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention & Control at District Health Authority Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad Mahmood informed ‘The News’ that another 38 dengue fever patients were reported from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours including 20 patients from Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, five from Chaklala Cantonment Board, seven from Rawal Town and six from Potohar Town.

Of 174 patients so far reported from Rawalpindi, 47 are admitted at the healthcare facilities in town while 127 have already been discharged after treatment, he said. He added a total of 129 beds have been allocated for dengue fever management in the teaching hospitals of Rawalpindi. At present, 95 patients including 47 confirmed patients have been undergoing treatment at the teaching hospitals, he said.