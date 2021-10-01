 
Friday October 01, 2021
World Athletics open probe into Belarus athlete inciden

Sports

AFP
October 01, 2021

PARIS: World Athletics said Thursday it was opening an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, the Belarus sprinter who fled from the Tokyo Olympics to Poland.

Tsimanouskaya claims she was forcibly taken to the airport in the Japanese capital after refusing to follow orders during the Games in July, but managed to attract the attention of the Japanese authorities who intervened.

