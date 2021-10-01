Fahim becomes ASF coaching committee consultant

KARACHI: Former national squash coach Fahim Gul has become a consultant to the Coaching Committee of Asian Squash Federation (ASF).

The new administration of ASF established seven sub-committees of the federation at its 41st Annual General Meeting. China’s William Kuan is the chairman of the Coaching Committee while Fahim is a consultant.

“It’s an honor for me to become part of this committee. I am the only Pakistani who is a member of this committee,” said Fahim, when contacted.

“I am the only one there [ASF] from Pakistan with this much qualification so it is quite an honor for me and my country,” said Fahim.

He added that due to the absence of regular international coaching courses in Pakistan, coaches were left far behind in this field.

Similarly, he added, no refereeing course has been held since 2010 due to which refereeing is currently in a poor shape.