Gladiators owner denies quarrel with Ramiz

KARACHI: The Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has refuted reports that he and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja had a heated exchange in recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) governing council meeting.

Nadeem said that there was an extensive discussion between franchise owners and PCB Chairman but there was never a moment when things got heated. “I want to categorically say that I never had any heated exchange with Ramiz Raja in PSL governing council meeting and both have mutual respect for each other,” Nadeem said.

“When stakes are so high and so much investment has been put in then there will be differences as both parties have got their own opinions. PSL is a national brand and collectively we need to make it even bigger and better,” he added.

Nadeem hoped that the franchises and the PCB would reach an agreement which would have long-term benefits for all stakeholders.