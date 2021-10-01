PSA to give wildcards to six junior players in international events

KARACHI: Vice President Punjab Squash Association (PSA) Mohammad Mansoor has said that they are to give wildcards to six junior players for two international events scheduled in November and December.

“In line with our policy to encourage and promote young players, we will give six wildcards to promising players in our two international events,” he said while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that PSA was hosting the $10,000 CM Punjab International Open and the $10,000 Punjab International Open in November and December, respectively.

He said Tayyab Rauf, Usman Nadeem and Azlan Khawar would be given wildcards for the CM Open that is to be held from November 8-11.

“All three will make their international debut,” said Mansoor.

“Ashab Irfan, Ashar Butt, and Afnan Mudassar are likely to get wildcards for the second international event in December and they too will make their international debut,” said Mansoor.

He said that they recently organised a national level under-19 championship in Lahore to provide maximum chances to their players.

“As many as 16 top under-19 players participated in this event,” said Mansoor.

He added that they would regularly organise such events in Punjab and were also considering hiring quality coaches for the training of their players.