WADA takes serious note of govt-backed NADO’s formation

ISLAMABAD: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has taken a serious note of the parallel National Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO) the government has recently formed with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) as its patron and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Director General as its president.

‘The News’ broke the story in its September 19 issue. WADA has set October 7, 2021 deadline for the government officials to furnish all the answers, terming it a very serious development.

The letter to the minister for IPC jointly written by Tom May (Director WADA) and Kazuhiro Hayashi (Director Asia Oceania WADA), says that the reports of establishment of NADO parallel to the one established in 2008 is a matter of concern for the WADA as the world body is eager to know as under what rule/law the new NADO has been established.

“We have recently been made aware of reports that a new National Anti-Doping Organization (NADO) has been established in Pakistan and we wish to obtain further clarity on the situation, given that there is already a NADO in Pakistan, the Anti-Doping Organization of Pakistan (ADOP), which has been working since 2008 and is the official signatory to the World Anti-Doping Code. These reports of two NADOs in a country are of a matter of concern for us and therefore we are requesting additional information as follows: Can you confirm that this new NADO has been established, and if so, by whom? Under what national legal framework (legislation/act/decree/other) has this new NADO been established? Can you please send us a copy of this legal instrument for review?”

One of the serious questions, the WADA has raised in the establishment of new NADO is whether it is in accordance with the requirements of world bodies laid down rules especially in reference to Code Article 20.5.1: which says: “ [NADOs shall] be independent in their operational decisions and activities from sport and government, including without limitation by prohibiting any involvement in their operational decisions or activities by any person who is at the same time involved in the management or operations of any International Federation, National Federation, Major Event Organization, National Olympic Committee, National Paralympic Committee, or government department with responsibility for sport or anti-doping.”

The PSB and the ministry for IPC joined hands to issue a notification on September 15, appointing the minister as the patron in chief and DG PSB as its president. Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and Director Research and Training were made its members.

The WADA letter that is considered as serious in nature also put other queries for the minister to answer, these includes: “Does this new NADO have automatic jurisdiction on all national federations, athletes and other relevant persons? If so, what is the legal basis of such jurisdiction? Does this new NADO have statutes that regulate its structure and functioning? In addition, has this new NADO drafted and adopted NADO rules? Is the government providing financial resources to this new NADO? If so, what is the total amount of funding being provided? Are other entities providing any funding, and if so, how much? How many full-time staff does the new NADO have? Can you provide, in detail, the full structure of this new NADO? Is this new NADO already operational? Can you explain how the new NADO will adhere to the operational independence requirements of NADOs as outlined in the World Anti-Doping Code? What is the relationship between the new NADO and ADOP? There should be only one NADO in a country. What are the roles and responsibilities of the new NADO? Given the urgency of this matter, we kindly request a response before 7 October 2021.”

All the efforts to contact the minister and DG PSB went fruitless. One of the IPC ministry officials was reluctant to give his reaction. “I cannot say anything on the letter as I haven’t seen it yet.”

Once the PSB or the ministry will come up with their point of view it will be published accordingly.