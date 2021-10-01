Inam urges govt to start camps now for next year’s major events

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier wrestler Mohammad Inam on Thursday urged the government to immediately hold camps in all those disciplines in which the country will be featuring in the next year’s major events, including Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Islamic Games.

“The time is slipping from our hands. The more we delay our camps the more our medals chances will be reduced. I urge the state to immediately start camps for the three major events,” Inam told ‘The News’ in an interview from his hometown Gujranwala.

“The rest of the nations have been preparing. India, Japan, Iran and Central Asian countries have been doing their preparations. They deal with sports in a professional way,” Inam said. “The coming events are tough and need proper home work, particularly at a time when athletes have not been in practice because of Covid,” said Inam, who has to his credit five world titles in beach wrestling, two of which he won recently in Italy and Greece.

The Commonwealth Games will be held from July 28 to August 8, 2022, in Birmingham. China will host Asian Games in Hangzhou from September 10-22, 2022. Islamic Games are slated to be hosted by Turkey in Konya from August 9-19, 2022. It is expected that there will be some changes in the dates in the Turkey event keeping in view the dates of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

Inam also suggests how camps should be planned for these major assignments. “Look, in the first two months national-level training should be held under local coaches. And then in the next two or three months foreign coaches should be engaged to impart some quality training to the players in various disciplines. And for the final two or three months the players should be sent abroad for top-level training,” he said.

There is only a one-month gap between the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. “Soon after the Commonwealth Games foreign training opportunities for 15 to 20 days should be managed for the players by the federations through the assistance of the state for the Asian Games. At that time all the players will be in top form after featuring in the Commonwealth Games. Foreign training would help them a lot to tune properly for the Asian Games,” said Inam, also a two-time Commonwealth Games champion.

He said that it was not difficult to plan training camps for these events. “You know hardly 60 to 70 players will be featuring in the CWG and Asiad. First we should look into how many players will feature in these events and then plan camps for them accordingly after consultation with the relevant national sports federations. These camps can be held anywhere in the country,” Inam said.

“I think Covid is now part of our life and we should not wait for it to vanish as it may take five years. We should not stop our sports. Yes, we should keep protocols required in order to avert any danger.”